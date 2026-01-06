Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse of baby girl Saraayah months after her birth 

Trending
The 'Lust Stories' star and the 'Shershaah' actor welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July this year

Kiara Advani has shared a rare glimpse of her baby girl, Saraayah, months after announcing the birth of her only daughter.

On Monday, January 5th, the 34-year-old popular Indian actress took to her Instagram Stories to release a new update of her baby girl, Saraayah.

"Finally, we watch something of our angel Sarayaah, mumma and daughter cutest moment forever @kiaraaliaadvani," Advani stated in the caption.

In a viral video clip, the War 2 star heard saying as she playfully interacted with Saraayah inside the room, saying, "You want to read mama's magazine? Okay, let's see where Mama is!"

Kiara then breezed through the magazine pages as the baby girl lay down outside the frame. Just as her picture appeared, her little fingers could be seen for a few seconds, as well as her cute voice. "This is! Who is that? Mama?

For those unaware, Kiara Advani and her husband, Siddharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child on July 15th, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

On the work front, the Kabir Singh actress is gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. 

