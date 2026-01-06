Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance

Asim Azhar has shared an exciting message ahead of his performance at 2026 Karachi Eat.
The Jo Tu Na Mila crooner took to Instagram Stories and re-posted the announcement of the food festival management.
He wrote a short message, expressing gratitude for performing in Karachi.
The announcement of Karachi Eat read, "Saturday night. Big stage. @AsimAzhar kicks off Karachi Eat with the kind of energy that turns a good night into a great one."
It continued, "Start the weekend with music you know, moments you feel, and a crowd that sings along. 9-10-11 January, Bin Qasim Park, Clifton."
In another post, Asim noted, "And again. can't wait to see my karachi fam."
Next month, he will perform at the Mashion Bazaar on February 1, 2026.
Earlier this week, the management shared, "This is not a drill @asimazhar is hitting the Mashion Bazaar stage and we’re already in our feels. From Tera Woh Pyaar to Jo Tu Na Mila — see you in the front row on Feb 01."
On the work front, Asim released a new album a few months ago.
His first independent album, titled Asim Ali, was released in November 2025.