  • By Hania Jamil
Anthony Joshua mourns loss of friends in Nigeria crash with emotional video

The British boxer lost his two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, in a December 2025 car crash in Nigerua

Anthony Joshua has opened up about losing his friends in the deadly car crash in Nigeria, calling it the "tragic and traumatic time".

The former world heavyweight champion sustained minor injuries in the December 29 incident, which claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

In a six-minute video, posted across his social media platforms, Anthony expressed his gratitude for the global support he and the family of his friends received after the deadly incident.


The two friends were also part of the British boxer's team, with Ghami as his strength and conditioning coach and Latz as his personal trainer, and in the video, he highlighted their roles, noting, "I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right."

He shared that Ghami and Latz were not just friends, as the trio went on to become "business partners" and housemates, before adding, "It's a shame," while holding back tears.

Anthony also vowed to continue working for the goals set by Latz and Ghami for their families.

Last week, Adeniyi Kayode, the chauffeur who was driving the Lexus SUV, appeared in Nigeria and has been charged with four offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

