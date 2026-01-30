Novak Djokovic books epic Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz 

Novak Djokovic set up an epic Australian Open final clash with Carlos Alcaraz after defeating tennis star Jannik Sinner in a thrilling contest on Friday, January 30.
Djokovic, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, defeated defending champion Sinner 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in an intense showdown that lasted four hours and nine minutes.
After the victory, the Serbian tennis star struggled to hold back his tears, calling the match "surreal," as per BBC Sports.
The player thanked everyone, "I'm lost for words, to be honest. It feels surreal, playing over four hours, it's almost 2am. You have been incredible. I love our passionate relationship."
"Tonight has been one of, if not the best nights atmosphere wise, support wise I have ever had in Australia. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," the 38-year-old further added.
He humorously thanked Sinner for finally letting him win as Sinner had won their previous five encounters.
With this victory, Djokovic has become the oldest male player to reach the Australian Open singles final in the Open Era, breaking the previous record set by Ken Rosewall in 1972.
Alcaraz, on the other hand won a thrilling five-set match against Alexander Zverev which lasted five hours and 27 minutes.
Both the players will now face each other in a must-watch showdown on Sunday, February 1, following the women's final on Saturday, January 31 between world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.