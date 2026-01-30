Injured Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in exciting Australian Open semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2026 Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in an epic five-setter.
The thrilling semi-final, which lasted five hours and 27 minutes and became the third longest match in Australian Open history, came to a conclusion with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5.
During the match, the Spaniard suffered a mobility issue in the third set, which left him unable to run or take a proper serve and led to a controversial medical timeout opposed by Zverev.
The German player was furious at Alcaraz for taking the timeout for what he thought was cramp, saying he and Sinner got "protected".
"It's unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it's BS. You are protecting these two guys all the time," he said to the umpire.
The anger only fuelled the German, who went on to win the third and fourth sets; however, the fifth set was handed to the 22-year-old.
Following the win, Alcaraz admitted he was struggling in that third set, noting, "Physically, it was one of the most demanding matches I have ever played in my career. I had to put my heart into the match."
The world No. 1 is just one victory away from a career Grand Slam. If he wins on Sunday, he will be the youngest man to secure one.