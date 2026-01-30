Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash

A 46-year-old NBA record was broken by the Dallas Mavericks' teenage star in a game against the Charlotte Hornets

  By Hania Jamil
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash

During the Dallas Mavericks vs the Charlotte Hornets game, Cooper Flagg became the first teenager to score 49 points in an NBA game.

While the Mavericks lost with a score of 123-121 at American Airlines Center, the 19-year-old beat a 46-year record set by Clifford Robinson, who scored 45 points in 1980 when playing for the New Jersey Nets against the Detroit Pistons.

Flagg, who marked his 43rd appearance of the season, also became the youngest player to score at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' Kon Knueppel, who was roommates with Flagg at Duke University, also had an impressive game.

The 20-year-old scored a career-high 34 points and was successful with eight of his 12 three-point attempts, setting a rookie record for Charlotte.

Their combined 83 points was the highest of any opposing rookies in more than 50 years, and they were the first pair of opposing rookies from the same college to each score 30-plus points in the same game.

Notably, the Dallas Mavericks sit 12th in the Western Conference after four successive defeats, while the Charlotte Hornets rank 11th in the Eastern Conference after five wins.

