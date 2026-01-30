Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event

US ski star Lindsey Vonn was airlifted to the hospital after a tragic crash in her final downhill race before the Winter Olympics.

The incident occurred during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Switzerland which was cancelled due to worsening weather and unsafe conditions after Vonn became the third athlete to crash.

The FIS announced in a statement, noting, "Following difficulties experienced by the first six racers, the jury interrupted the race due to growing safety concerns. Athlete safety remained the top priority, with the jury ultimately deciding to cancel the competition."

As per multiple reports, the 41-year-old lost control during a jump in her race, slid into the safety netting in snowy and low visibility conditions.

She had to be treated on the spot while her airbag deployed to protect her.

"I know she hurt her knee, I talked to her. I don't know if it's really heavy and (if) she won´t miss the Olympics," said International Ski and Snowboard Federation CEO Urs Lehmann, as per BBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Vonn's coach Aksel Lund Svindal, told Reuters that "she has some pain so it's better to have some checks. The physio did some checks. They seemed OK, but there were things he was not 100% sure, so it was good to have it checked [at the hospital]."

Vonn's crash happened just one week before the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina where she is scheduled to compete multiple events.

