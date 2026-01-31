Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reveals her initial hate for Kim Mulkey's tough-love coaching style

  • By Bushra Saleem
Angel Reese opens up about tough times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU

Angel Reese in her latest admission reveals a time when she struggled to accept the brutal truth from legendary coach Kim Mulkey.

Reese on her own podcast, revealed that the tough-love coaching style of Kim Mulkey was something she once privately hated, Essentially Sports reported.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Reese invited basketball coach Teresa Weatherspoon, and they delved into several topics. A key subject was LSU Tigers head coach, Kim Mulkey.

Both Reese and Weatherspoon had the chance to play under the legendary coach, and they agree she was the one who pushed them the hardest.

“She played one time with us. And she said, ‘I’m going to show you all why I’m Kim Mulkey. I’m going show you.’ We were like, ‘Yeah, this is the time we going to beat the sh–….’, we were coming for her, but she showed us why she was Kim Mulkey. Oh, she was she’s tough. She’s greedy. She’s the same way. All the energy that she coaches with, she played the same way. She’s been doing that the entire time,” the Vinyl BC coach said.

However, for Angel Reese, the coach’s relentless standards weren’t always easy for her to embrace at the time.

She said, “She used to get on me bad, and I used to hate it in the moment. I used to like why is she always on me like that?” she admitted. But it didn’t take her long to realize that coach Mulkey was making her tough for what lay ahead. It was no, not being ready to go. When you came and practice, I was ready to go… But she’s out of heart, out of good love.”

Under her guidance, Reese became a national champion and one of the most recognizable faces in women’s basketball. In two seasons at LSU, she helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA title, while also posting historic numbers, including 34 double-doubles in a single season.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event
Novak Djokovic books epic Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic books epic Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz
Injured Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in exciting Australian Open semi-final
Injured Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in exciting Australian Open semi-final
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
Anthony Joshua mourns loss of friends in Nigeria crash with emotional video
Anthony Joshua mourns loss of friends in Nigeria crash with emotional video
Tom Brady's single life shenanigans exposed by Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady's single life shenanigans exposed by Rob Gronkowski
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career
Emma Raducanu ends coaching partnership with Nadal's former coach Francis Roig
Emma Raducanu ends coaching partnership with Nadal's former coach Francis Roig
Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Popular News

Michael ‘5000’ Watts, Houston rap icon & Swishahouse founder, dies at 52

Michael ‘5000’ Watts, Houston rap icon & Swishahouse founder, dies at 52
3 hours ago
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
4 hours ago
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents

Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
5 hours ago