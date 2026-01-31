Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU

Angel Reese in her latest admission reveals a time when she struggled to accept the brutal truth from legendary coach Kim Mulkey.
Reese on her own podcast, revealed that the tough-love coaching style of Kim Mulkey was something she once privately hated, Essentially Sports reported.
In the latest episode of her podcast, Reese invited basketball coach Teresa Weatherspoon, and they delved into several topics. A key subject was LSU Tigers head coach, Kim Mulkey.
Both Reese and Weatherspoon had the chance to play under the legendary coach, and they agree she was the one who pushed them the hardest.
“She played one time with us. And she said, ‘I’m going to show you all why I’m Kim Mulkey. I’m going show you.’ We were like, ‘Yeah, this is the time we going to beat the sh–….’, we were coming for her, but she showed us why she was Kim Mulkey. Oh, she was she’s tough. She’s greedy. She’s the same way. All the energy that she coaches with, she played the same way. She’s been doing that the entire time,” the Vinyl BC coach said.
However, for Angel Reese, the coach’s relentless standards weren’t always easy for her to embrace at the time.
She said, “She used to get on me bad, and I used to hate it in the moment. I used to like why is she always on me like that?” she admitted. But it didn’t take her long to realize that coach Mulkey was making her tough for what lay ahead. It was no, not being ready to go. When you came and practice, I was ready to go… But she’s out of heart, out of good love.”
Under her guidance, Reese became a national champion and one of the most recognizable faces in women’s basketball. In two seasons at LSU, she helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA title, while also posting historic numbers, including 34 double-doubles in a single season.