Agastya Nanda pens emotional note for 'Ikkis' character in surprise post

  By Hania Jamil
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, played Arun Khetarpal, in his latest project 'Ikkis'

Agastya Nanda has shared an emotional message about Ikkis after it earned over INR 20 crore in just three days.

As The Archies star does not have a social media account himself, he penned a heartfelt note on his sister, Navya Nanda's, Instagram account about his character Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

"This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal...Love, Agastya," the 25-year-old penned alongside a cinematic snap.

Picture Credit: Navya Nanda
Previously, Agastya shared that music played a significant role in helping him understand his character in Ikkis, noting, "Listening to the complete album now feels like revisiting those moments on set, which were honest, emotional, and very close to my heart."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film made its premiere on January 1, and the story revolves around Khetarpal, whose bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a posthumous Param Vir Chakra. 

Ikkis was also the last film for the late Bollywood star, Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 due to age-related illness.

