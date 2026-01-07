Saba Faisal breaks silence on her controversial remark about newlywed girls 

Saba Faisal has taken a humorous jab at her controversial remark about the newlywed girls.
The 67-year-old Pakistani actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 6th, to mock an article that released a false narrative of her previous statement.
"Sharpasand aisay hi log hotay hain jo baat ka rukh bilkul badal daitay hain (Clever people are exactly the kind who completely change the direction of a conversation)," Faisal wrote over the screenshot.
She also urged the trollers to refrain from spreading false information, saying, "Mat Karain ya sab jo hai jitna apkay naseeb main hai us say zeyada na fame milay ga aur na followers (Don’t do all this. You won’t get more fame or followers than what is already written in your destiny)."
The 67-year-old Pakistani actress sparked the controversy after her appearance on Nida Yasir's morning show in December this year.
During the show, Faisal shared her opinion on giving leverage to the newly married daughter-in-law to behave.
She said that brides should not be allowed to choose their own wedding outfits and that giving them too much freedom or decision-making power could upset the household balance.
The Main Manto Nahi Hoon starlet said during the December 8th episode of Good Morning Pakistan, "The worst thing any mother-in-law could do was to let an incoming daughter-in-law get her own wedding dresses made."
After these remarks, the Habs actress faced severe media scrutiny on social media.