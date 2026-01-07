Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

'Dhurandhar' garners special praise from Yash Raj Films with heartfelt note

The action-thriller film, 'Dhurandhar' was premiered in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dhurandhar garners special praise from Yash Raj Films with heartfelt note
'Dhurandhar' garners special praise from Yash Raj Films with heartfelt note 

The Indian film production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films, has paid a special tribute to Dhurandhar's director, Aditiya Dhar, after the film's superhit success.

On Wednesday, January 7th, the YRF turned to their Instagram account to share a heartfelt note for the makers of the movie. 

"Dhurandhar is not a film... It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language)," the company hailed.

The statement continued, "As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema." 

"We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen," they added.

On behalf of the owner of YRF, Aditya Chopra, they thanked all of their fans for helping them to make history at the box office with the superhit film, Dhurandhar.

For those unaware, Dhurandhar premiered on December 5th, 2025, and the second part will hit the big screen on March 19th, 2026.  

Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten
Saba Faisal breaks silence on her controversial remark about newlywed girls

Saba Faisal breaks silence on her controversial remark about newlywed girls
Salman Khan eyeing action-comedy film ahead of ‘Battle of Galwan’ release?

Salman Khan eyeing action-comedy film ahead of ‘Battle of Galwan’ release?
Saba Qamar pens note for ‘beautifully different’ woman after Pamaal finale

Saba Qamar pens note for ‘beautifully different’ woman after Pamaal finale
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab

'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab
Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors

Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors
Mawra Hocane shines in intricate traditional attire at her friend’s wedding

Mawra Hocane shines in intricate traditional attire at her friend’s wedding
JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

Nick Jonas can't stop grooving to wife Priyanka Chopra's new trending track

Nick Jonas can't stop grooving to wife Priyanka Chopra's new trending track
'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten
an hour ago
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

8 minutes ago
Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

an hour ago