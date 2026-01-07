'Dhurandhar' garners special praise from Yash Raj Films with heartfelt note 

The Indian film production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films, has paid a special tribute to Dhurandhar's director, Aditiya Dhar, after the film's superhit success.
On Wednesday, January 7th, the YRF turned to their Instagram account to share a heartfelt note for the makers of the movie.
"Dhurandhar is not a film... It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language)," the company hailed.
The statement continued, "As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema."
"We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen," they added.
On behalf of the owner of YRF, Aditya Chopra, they thanked all of their fans for helping them to make history at the box office with the superhit film, Dhurandhar.
For those unaware, Dhurandhar premiered on December 5th, 2025, and the second part will hit the big screen on March 19th, 2026.