Salman Khan eyeing action-comedy film ahead of ‘Battle of Galwan’ release?

Salman Khan ensures his fans always have something to look forward to.
Just over a week after sparking a frenzy by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan, the 60-year-old Indian superstar is once again in the headlines for an exciting new project.
In a thrilling update, Pinkvilla reported that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is reportedly in talks for a new action-comedy film, marking his return to this particular genre after three years.
The outlet shared that the actor is eyeing a potential collaboration with filmmaker duo Raj & DK, and the discussions are currently at an initial stage.
As per the insiders, the upcoming project is an action-comedy, a genre that suits Salman Khan’s persona both on and off the screen, while allowing Raj & DK to bring their signature style to it.
They also noted that the directors are eager to scale the film up if the collaboration goes ahead.
“Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project,” shared a tipster.
Giving further information, the insider noted, “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script.”
Salman Khan is set to return to the big screens on April 17, 2026, with his upcoming war action film Battle of Galwan.