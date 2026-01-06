Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper is in awe of Lady Gaga!
During an appearance on Variety’s Directors on Directors, the 51-year-old American actor and filmmaker showered his A Star is Born costar with thunderous praise while speaking to Mexican filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro.
In a video shared by the outlet on its official Instagram account on Monday, January 5, Cooper described Lady Gaga as the “nuclear weapon” of his 2018 romantic musical film, A Star Is Born.
“For each movie that I've had the opportunity to write and direct, I always say like there's a nuclear weapon, and with A Star is Born, I always felt like ‘Gosh! There's no better way to tell a love story than two people singing,’ because you cannot hide,” he said.
The Limitless actor continued, “Maybe if you're a very trained singer, but like your instrument literally has to be open because we're like wind and string instruments for the sound to come out and not be horrendous, so and then Gaga was the nuclear weapon.”
About A Star is Born:
A Star is Born is an American musical romantic drama film, produced and directed by Bradley Cooper. The movie also features him in the lead role opposite Lady Gaga.
Released on October 5, 2018, the film revolves around the story of a hard-drinking country music star (played by Bradley Cooper) who falls in love with a singer (portrayed by Lady Gaga) whose career quickly takes off.