Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor Bradley Cooper makes extraordinary comment about Lady Gaga

  • By Sidra Khan
Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper is in awe of Lady Gaga!

During an appearance on Variety’s Directors on Directors, the 51-year-old American actor and filmmaker showered his A Star is Born costar with thunderous praise while speaking to Mexican filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro.

In a video shared by the outlet on its official Instagram account on Monday, January 5, Cooper described Lady Gaga as the “nuclear weapon” of his 2018 romantic musical film, A Star Is Born.

“For each movie that I've had the opportunity to write and direct, I always say like there's a nuclear weapon, and with A Star is Born, I always felt like ‘Gosh! There's no better way to tell a love story than two people singing,’ because you cannot hide,” he said.

The Limitless actor continued, “Maybe if you're a very trained singer, but like your instrument literally has to be open because we're like wind and string instruments for the sound to come out and not be horrendous, so and then Gaga was the nuclear weapon.”

About A Star is Born:

A Star is Born is an American musical romantic drama film, produced and directed by Bradley Cooper. The movie also features him in the lead role opposite Lady Gaga.

Released on October 5, 2018, the film revolves around the story of a hard-drinking country music star (played by Bradley Cooper) who falls in love with a singer (portrayed by Lady Gaga) whose career quickly takes off.

Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade

Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade
Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency

Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz
'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' trailer sees cast in tears

'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' trailer sees cast in tears
'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist

'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist
Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover

North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover
Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

Popular News

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture
42 minutes ago
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’
2 hours ago
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
3 hours ago