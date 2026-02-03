Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with heartwarming note

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
The couple got married in 2012 after years of dating and later welcomed two sons, Riaan and Rahyl

Genelia Deshmukh marked her 14th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt note for her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

On February 3, 2026, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star shared a carousel of images from her wedding day on Instagram, celebrating years of love, partnership, and togetherness.

Genelia penned, I love you partner - today, tomorrow- forever.”

“You will always be my favourite chapter in this beautiful story Life . Happy Anniversary @riteishd,” she concluded.


Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section with admiration and shower love for the couple.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary commented, “Duniya ke sabse khoobsurat couple ko happy happy anniversary.”

Amruta Khan Vilkar wrote, “The best couple happy anniversary.”

Raj Kundra stated, “Happy anniversary you both are adorable together stay blessed.”

“And we love you’ll always & forever.. happy anniversary.. to 1000 more years of showing this world what is true love and being couple goals,“ a fan wrote.

For those unversed, the Housefull star and Genelia, who met on Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, developed a strong bond that turned into a romantic relationship.

In 2012, the couple finally got married after years of dating and later welcomed two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

