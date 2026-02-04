Parineeti Chopra begins gripping quest in Netflix debut series ‘Talaash’ teaser

Parineeti Chopra is making her Netflix debut with an intense quest.
On Tuesday, February 3, the video streaming giant released a thrilling teaser for Chopra’s upcoming web series, Talaash: A Mother’s Search marking the actress’s first-ever project with the platform.
The highly engaging series is set to show the Hasee Toh Phasee star’s gripping quest in order to find her daughter, who gets abducted in the hospital shortly after her birth.
Beginning by showing the actress on a hospital bed after delivering her baby girl, the teaser depicts a hospital staff taking the newborn. This is followed by an eight-year leap, featuring Chopra going beyond her limits to find her daughter.
“I am trying for eight years. I’m sure we will find her,” she says in the promo.
The teaser then showcases Chopra's intense and gripping journey, and the terrifying troubles she encounters while giving her all to get her daughter back.
“Ek kidnapping. Ek toota parivaar. Aur ek maa ki mamta. She’ll stop at nothing in the search for her child. Watch Talaash: A Mother’s Search, starring Parineeti Chopra, coming soon, on Netflix,” captioned Netflix India’s official Instagram handle alongside the teaser.
The thrilling web series is produced by renowned Indian film director Siddharth P. Malhotra and his wife, Sapna Malhotra, under their production banner, Alchemy Films.
Talaash: A Mother’s Search stars Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, and Jennifer Winget in the ensemble cast.