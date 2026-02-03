Imran Khan calls marriage with Avantika Malik ‘Unhealthy’ 

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
The 'I Hate Luv Storys' star has moved on from divorce and publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Lekha Washington in 2024

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has opened about his separation from Avantika Malik, describing their relationship as “unhealthy” and admitting that separation was painful but necessary for personal growth.

Speaking to Etimes, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na artist reflected on how early marriage affected their relationship.

The actor revealed that he and Avantika started dating in their late teens, a time when neither fully understood healthy relationship dynamics, saying, "It was a relationship that started at a very young age and when you are 18-19 years old you don't have nearly enough life experience to have an understanding of what are healthy interpersonal dynamics and what are unhealthy dynamics.”

Imran shared that around 2016, during a period when he stepped away from acting and focused on parenting their daughter Imara, he started therapy.

This process helped him realize that he and Avantika were stuck in a cycle they could not fix. “We were not in sync and couldn’t support each other in being the best versions of ourselves,” he explained.

I Hate Luv Storys star stated, “It is my making the choice to end my marriage that was the turning point in my personal mental health journey, that allowed me to actually heal and get better. It is because we were not in sync. We were not able to support each other being the best version of self."

Imran and Avantika’s marriage lasted for eight years. The actor has since moved on and publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Lekha Washington in 2024.

