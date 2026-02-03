Javed Akhtar’s ex exposes writer's major problem: 'Could not cope up with that'

Honey Irani, the ex-wife of Javed Akhtar recently revealed one major problem she could not stand of her ex-husband.
Irani, who was married to Akhtar from 1972 to 1985, in an interview revealed Vickey Lalwani the reason why her marriage lasted only 13 years.
“I don’t know why it didn’t work. Everything was moving too fast, she began, adding, “The success that they were getting was very fast and with success things do change, the man also changes and so does his surrounding.”
According to his former wife, maybe she could not cope up with that.
While revealing further, Irani, who shares Farhan and Zoya Akhtar with her former husband, said, “His drinking was a major problem. Then he was meeting a lot of people, he was spending evenings out and those things increased a lot in between.”
However, she later added that it they both were mature enough to understand that it was not working.
As per the mother of two, Akhtar, who is now married to Shabana Azmi, did try to give up drinking many times but eventually failed so they both took the decision to separate.
According to Honey Irani, instead of fighting and tearing each other apart, the most sensible thing she and Javed Akhtar did was separating.