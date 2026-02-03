Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Kangana Ranaut reacts to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files

The 'Queen' star speaks out for child abuse victim after Jeffrey Epstein documents shock the internet

Kangana Ranaut has broken her silence after the United States of America's Justice Department released Jeffrey Epstein's files.

A few days after the shocking documents were made public, the 39-year-old Indian actress, who turned into a politician, shared her thoughts after reading the additional details of the late child sex offender's case.

Last year, in November, authorities asked the Justice Department to investigate the deceased financier's internal emails, flight records, and handwritten notes.

However, as soon as the details were released, Ranaut said she felt "disturbed" after reading the details of the case.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, the Queen starlet took to her Instagram Stories to raise her voice for the child sex victims, saying, "So disturbing to see and read about Epstein Files."

"Crimes happen everywhere, but what they are indulging in seems as if it is some high society fashion/cultural practice, seems more like some evil/satanic monstrous religion. All these rockstars, singers, movie stars, politicians, models, movie directors, we grew up reading about, how come all of them were ok harming and killing helpless young women and really, really tiny kids," the Emergency actress noted.

P.C.: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram Stories 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut last appeared in her self-produced film, Emergency, in which she played the character of Indian former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The film premiered in the theatres on January 17, 2025.

