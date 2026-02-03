Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Aryan Khan in legal troubles after Sameer Wankhede takes lawsuit to Mumbai

Delhi HC allowed Sameer Wankhede to move the lawsuit to the Mumbai court days after rejecting the plea

The Delhi High Court has permitted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede to take his defamation lawsuit against Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood to a Mumbai court.

On Tuesday, February 3, Wankhede was given the liberty to pursue a defamation suit in a competent court in Mumbai, after holding that the national capital court lacks territorial jurisdiction to hear the case.

Wankhede's suit, which was originally filed in the Delhi High Court, alleged that the hit series directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son featured a character that had a slight resemblance to him and contained content he claimed was defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

During the latest hearing, Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed the case to be taken to Mumbai and asked both parties to appear before the Mumbai court on February 12.

Initially, Wankhede had approached the Delhi HC alleging that a character shown in Episode 1 of the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was a defamatory portrayal of him, particularly in relation to his role in the high-profile Khan drugs case.

He sought removal or restraint on certain scenes, highlighting that the depiction damaged his reputation and dignity.

According to Wankhede, the character's appearance, conduct, and mannerisms bore an unmistakable resemblance to him and had been widely identified as such in media reports.

The case has been moved to Mumbai, as Sameer Wankhede resides there and Red Chillies Entertainment's registered office is also located in the city. 

