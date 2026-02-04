Yami Gautam joins Dhurandhar 2 for special cameo opposite Ranveer Singh

Yami Gautam is set to make a special cameo appearance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, sources have exclusively confirmed.
As per Pinkvilla, the source revealed that the Haq star will be seen in a special cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
According to our sources, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”
Notably, Gautam has delivered a string of powerful performances, from Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike to Bala and hard-hitting thrillers like A Thursday, Dasvi, Article 370 and HAQ. Fans are now eager to see what she brings to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.
This exciting update came after the sequel will once again be directed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza Ali.
The success of the first film and a buzz-filled teaser have already amped up excitement for Part 2.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar marked a return to gritty, story-driven action cinema.
With sky-high expectations, Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up to be a major Indian release in 2026, arriving in theatres on March 19.