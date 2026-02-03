Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna team up for new drama 'Ikka' after 29 years 

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite on screen with their upcoming legal drama, Ikka.
On Tuesday, February 3rd, Netflix India took to its official Instagram account to reveal the first look at the exciting television series.
The viral teaser revealed that Sunny is gearing up to fight a crucial case in court, a much closer to his previous powerful role in Damini, where he had also played a lawyer.
Meanwhile, Akshaye seem to be playing a menacing character who will not back down without proving his point.
He arrives and stands in for his testimony, as the teaser gives a sneak peek into the chaos and intrigue of the case.
According to the Hindustan Times, the official synopsis of the new drama said, "A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear."
In addition to Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the new serial also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in the leading characters.
However, the release date of Ikka is yet to be disclosed by Netflix India.