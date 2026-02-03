Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor confirmed for 'Golmaal 5' in key roles

Following a shooting incident at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, Rohit Shetty is gearing up to cast some notable names for his upcoming project.

The renowned filmmaker has reportedly approached Kareena Kapoor for the female lead role, while Akshay Kumar has been confirmed as the villain in the fifth instalment.

As reported by Variety India, the Hera Pheri actor will play the role of an antagonist opposite Ajay and his squad.

Meanwhile, Kareena's confirmation was delayed due to scheduling and logistical limitaitons.

"Kareena Kapoor Khan's casting took time, as there were dates and other issues that needed to be sorted out. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were very eager to sign her," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The insider added, "Even Kareena expressed her desire to return to the Golmaal franchise. She received a lot of love for her antics and comic timing in Golmaal 3, which is still fondly remembered today."

It was shared that Rohit has once again created a quirky role for the Jab We Met actress, which is bound to win fans' hearts.

The original cast of the Golmaal franchise, including Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, are also confirmed to return.

Production is scheduled to begin at the end of February at Film City, Mumbai, and the creators are aiming to release the film in early 2027.

About Golmaal:

Golmaal is one of the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood, which started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006).

Due to its massive success, the franchise returned with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

