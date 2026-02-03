Fawad Khan, Sadaf Fawad dubbed Pakistan’s Victoria, David Beckham

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad have set social media abuzz, earning comparisons to Victoria and David Beckham as fans crown them Pakistan’s ultimate power couple.

Sadaf presented her collection at LAAM Fashion Week with her husband, Neelofar star Fawad Khan, by her side.

At the event, Fawad was seen supporting his wife, and they walked the red carpet and ramp together.

Fans praised their chemistry, with many called the couple “Pakistan's version of David and Victoria Beckham.”

Notably, this comparison came after Sadaf and Fawad celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by recreating familiar shaadi rituals alongside close friends and family members.

The shared snaps showed Fawad and Sadaf were seated on a decorated stage surrounded by bright orange marigolds and floral garlands.

The celebration was a nostalgic mehndi-themed party held in Lahore, featuring traditional marigold (genda phool) decor and playful rituals like joota-chupai.

The event was attended by close industry friends, including Mahira Khan, producer Ammara Hikmat, and Fawad's former bandmate Ahmed Ali Butt.

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad Khan officially tied the knot on November 12, 2005, following an eight-year courtship and they welcomed their three children, Ayaan, Elayna and Bia.

On the other hand, David and Victoria Beckham are considered the global blueprint for the "power couple".

David and Victoria Beckham were married on July 4, 1999, in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland and they shared four kids, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper Seven,


