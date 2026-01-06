Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade

Bruno Mars is returning to the spotlight with a highly-anticipated new album!
Taking to his social media handles on Monday, January 5, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer teased an epic comeback after a decade by sharing a major update about his new album, sending fans into a frenzy.
In the update, the Die with a Smile hitmaker announced, “My album is done.”
The upcoming album will be his first after 10 years, with his last project, the third studio album 24K Magic released in 2016.
According to HITS Daily Double, in addition to his upcoming fourth studio album, Bruno Mars is also set to release a new single this Friday, January 9, 2026.
Fans’ reactions:
On Instagram, the overjoyed fans shared their thrilling reactions to the exciting news, with one of the users writing, “THE KING IS BACK.”
“I SMELL A NUMBER 1,” another commented.
“Coming to save Male Pop this year,” added a third.
Meanwhile, a fourth expressed anticipation penning, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOO.”
Bruno Mars’ albums:
Bruno Mars released his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, on October 4, 2010, marking his major step in the music industry and cementing his prominence at the same time.
Two years later, the singer dropped his second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, on December 7, 2012, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.
On November 18, 2016, Mars launched his third album, titled 24K Magic, which also became a massive hit soon after its release.