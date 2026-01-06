Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts

Taylor Swift is basking in the massive success of her smash hit music!
On Monday, January 5, Billboard reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker’s superhit song The Fate of Ophelia from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is enjoying a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week.
With this milestone, the 36-year-old Grammy winner has now dethroned her own previous smash hit single, Anti-Hero, as the sole longest-leading hit among her 13 career No. 1s.
Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia returned to number 1 from number 28 as holiday songs dropped, marking its ninth week at the top.
According to the outlet, the track logged 18.3 million official U.S. streams, up 9% week over week.
Fans’ reactions:
On Billboard’s Instagram post, one of the fans wrote, “I absolutely love this song.”
Another praised her heartfelt move, writing, “After hearing how much money she gave to her tour crew members, I hope anything she does shines bright! Go get them young lady.”
“20 years into her career she’s still killing it,” celebrated a third.
“As it should!!!! I can now only imagine how popular TS13 will be as well!!!” added a fourth.
Taylor Swift’s all 13 No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100:
1. The Fate of Ophelia – nine weeks.
2. Anti-Hero – eight weeks.
3. Blank Space – seven weeks.
4. Cruel Summer – four weeks.
5. Shake It Off – four weeks.
6. Look What You Made Me Do – three weeks.
7. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – three weeks.
8. Fortnight – two weeks.
9. Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) – one week.
10. All Too Well – one week.
11. Willow – one week.
12. Cardigan – one week.
13. Bad Blood – one week.