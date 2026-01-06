Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ overtakes her another hit track as singer’s longest-running number 1

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts
Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts

Taylor Swift is basking in the massive success of her smash hit music!

On Monday, January 5, Billboard reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker’s superhit song The Fate of Ophelia from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is enjoying a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week.

With this milestone, the 36-year-old Grammy winner has now dethroned her own previous smash hit single, Anti-Hero, as the sole longest-leading hit among her 13 career No. 1s.

Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia returned to number 1 from number 28 as holiday songs dropped, marking its ninth week at the top.

According to the outlet, the track logged 18.3 million official U.S. streams, up 9% week over week.

Fans’ reactions:

On Billboard’s Instagram post, one of the fans wrote, “I absolutely love this song.”

Another praised her heartfelt move, writing, “After hearing how much money she gave to her tour crew members, I hope anything she does shines bright! Go get them young lady.”

“20 years into her career she’s still killing it,” celebrated a third.

“As it should!!!! I can now only imagine how popular TS13 will be as well!!!” added a fourth.

Taylor Swift’s all 13 No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100:

1. The Fate of Ophelia – nine weeks.

2. Anti-Hero – eight weeks.

3. Blank Space – seven weeks.

4. Cruel Summer – four weeks.

5. Shake It Off – four weeks.

6. Look What You Made Me Do – three weeks.

7. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – three weeks.

8. Fortnight – two weeks.

9. Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) – one week.

10. All Too Well – one week.

11. Willow – one week.

12. Cardigan – one week.

13. Bad Blood – one week.

Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’

Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’
Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split
Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade

Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade
Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga
Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency

Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz
'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' trailer sees cast in tears

'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' trailer sees cast in tears
'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist

'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist
Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Popular News

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales
43 minutes ago
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
12 minutes ago
Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy
2 hours ago