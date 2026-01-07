Yash makes hard decision for 40th birthday as he’s busy with ‘Toxic’ filming

Yash has shared a heartbreaking message for fans ahead of his 40th birthday.
The Indian actor has shared a note revealing that he won't be able to meet his fans in person on his special day.
On Wednesday, January 7, he took to Instagram Stories and shared that he is "immersed in finishing" upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Yash wrote, “To my dearest fans, I honestly am deeply aware of how you’ve been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I’ve been longing to see you all just as much.”
He added, “I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it’s ready for you in theatres on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won’t be able to meet you in person just yet. Even though we couldn’t make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you.”
While concluding the message, the talented actor note, “We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send. Yours, Yash,”
To note, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.