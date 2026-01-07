Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce son's name 3 months after his birth 

Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, have finally announced the name of their only son, three months after his birth.
On Wednesday, January 7th, the proud parents took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the joyful life update with their beloved fans.
In a joint post, Kaif and Kaushal wrote, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have also shared an adorable snap of them showing the little hand is gently protected by his parents’ hands.
As this news gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new heartfelt update.
One fan enthusiastically noted, "Aww, congratulations on your newborn prince."
"Vihaaan means A New Beginning," another said.
While a third noticed, "Vicky’s name in URI was Vihaan."
This heartfelt update comes after the two publicly announced the birth of their little one in November last year.
For those unaware, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son on November 7th, 2025, announcing the happy news on social media with a joint post celebrating their bundle of joy.
In September 2025, Bollywood’s power couple revealed their pregnancy, ending months of speculation that they were expecting their first baby together.