Hrithik Roshan’s first pro­duc­tion venture ‘Storm’ kicks off filming

Hrithik Roshan’s first ever pro­duc­tion project, Storm, has officially been kicked off.

The War actor’s debut series will be produced under the HRX banner. Ever since the project was announced, it has generated strong buzz, and the latest update has only heightened anticipation.

While sharing details about the progress, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The shooting for Storm is in full swing. Ajitpal Singh serves as the show’s director, writer, and creator. It’s largely a start-to-end schedule. Ajit is looking at wrapping it by February.”

The insider added, “Hrithik and Ajitpal have spent considerable time exchanging ideas through the scripting and pre-production stage. Hrithik is kicked about the show’s script.”

These update indicates a tightly planned shoot, with the makers aiming to complete the series within a defined timeline.

“He loved Ajit’s directorial venture Tabbar (2021). So, he knows the filmmaker will bring his unique flavour to the genre, where style, substance, and sensitivity will unite,” the tipster explained.

Storm was officially announced by Prime Video in October last year as an upcoming Original drama series.

The most-awaited show stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, with Hrithik’s partner Saba Azad also playing a key role. 

To note, the release date of Storm has not been announced yet.

