Aamir Khan addresses feud with brother Faisal Khan, 'Mela' failure

Aamir Khan had marked the 25th anniversary of Mela in 2025, a collaborative effort between the 3 Idiots actor and his brother, Faisal Khan.
The film, which failed to leave a prominent mark on the box office, was a project by Aamir to relaunch his brother in the industry.
Both the brothers have had a strained relationship, with Faisal cutting ties with the Dangal actor and his family last year after making concerning allegations.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir addressed the severed bond, noting, "Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?"
The statement came after Faisal claimed that Aamir locked him up for over a year in his Mumbai residence.
At the time, Aamir and his family had released an official statement, calling the brother's remarks "hurtful" and sharing that all the decisions were taken based on medical advice.
While discussing the Mela failure, Aamir said, "I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential. Beyond that, I think it's tough to answer your question."
Sharing that the failure was hard on Faisal, he added, "I'm not comfortable with the idea of any of my films not realising their full potential. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed."
Helmed by Dharmesh Darshan, Mela was an effort by Aamir Khan to relaunch his brother, whose 1994 film Madhosh failed to leave an impact.
However, Faisal Khan has alleged that Aamir deliberately destroyed his career, creating a negative environment on the set.