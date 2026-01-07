Saboor Aly celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with heartfelt video

Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Sajjal Aly's younger sister, Saboor Aly, and Ali Ansari tied the knot in January 2022

  • By Hania Jamil
Saboor Aly is marking four years of married life with husband, Ali Ansari, with never-seen-before clips.

On Wednesday, January 7, the Fitrat actress turned to her Instagram account to share a video from her intimate reception dinner.

In the cinematic social media post, Saboor and Ali could be seen dancing and posing for clicks with friends and family as they celebrate their union.

The reception seemingly took place on a stunningly decorated rooftop and featured a number of fun games and activities.

"Four years of being each other's home. This one is extra special, because now our home has Serena in it," penned Saboor, referring to their daughter, whom the couple welcomed in March 2025.


She added, "Two imperfect people, One real partnership. Grateful for the love we share, the family we've built, and the life we're creating together, one day at a time."

In one instance in the video, Ali held Saboor's hand and romantically declared that she makes him a better person.

For the unversed, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in January 2022.

The real-life couple have reunited on screen in Green Entertainment's drama, Faaslay, which started airing on December 5.

Previously, they starred in a HUM TV thriller drama series in 2019 titled Naqab Zan.

