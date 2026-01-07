Trending
Sandeep Reddy Vanga finally reveals whopping budget of ‘The Raja Saab’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confessed that the budget for The Raja Saab is almost equal to RRR and Sikandar.

The upcoming film has been quietly in production since 2022, before it was officially announced in 2024.

In a promotional video for The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, Sandeep broke silence on the budget of the movie.

He said, “It’s a big set, three heroines, songs are there, daadi (grandmother) is there, and ₹400 crore budget, and he said he’ll finish it in 40 days.”

The filmmaker added, “It took us two and a half years. You will see the most grandiose 40-minute climax emerge from 120 days of shooting. Let’s just say the film’s budget has a lot of zeroes.”

SS Rajamouli's RRR, AR Murugadoss' Sikandar were all reported to have a budget of around ₹400 crore.

In the same conversation, the director also spoke about Prabhas’s shy nature, “I heard that Prabhas is a shy man and all that, but his shyness is on another level. It is just too much.” 

The Raja Saab is set to release on January 9, 2026.

