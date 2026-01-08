Vicky Kaushal reveals fear of losing ‘extremely precious’ thing linked to son

Vicky Kaushal has opened up about his one of the biggest fears.
The Chhaava star – who welcomed his first child, son Vihaan, with wife, Katrina Kaif, last November – revealed an “extremely precious” thing he’s very “scared” of losing after the birth of his baby boy.
While speaking to Just Too Filmy, Vicky opened up about fatherhood, calling it a blessing and a magical experience.
However, along with joy and blessings comes the fear of losing them – a feeling the Bad Newz star is now experiencing.
During the interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he is scared of losing his phone because it holds his son’s precious moments in the form of photos and videos.
Sharing that he’s still navigating what it means to be a father, the Masaan star said, “But I can tell you, it’s the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can’t describe it in words, the emotions you truly feel, the beautiful adjectives you can’t attach to this experience of becoming a father. It’s a mix of so many things. You feel unsettled at times. Sometimes, you realise you have to lead by example.”
Revealing his fear, he said, “But overall, it feels like time has suddenly become priceless. Your centre changes, and there’s always something calling you back. For the first time, I am scared of losing my phone.”
“I never bothered about it earlier, but now I have so many pictures and videos of my baby that I keep thinking, ‘Bas phone na kho jaaye’ (I just hope I don’t lose my phone). You crave that time with your child. It’s extremely precious. It has truly been my biggest blessing,” the actor added.
Two months after welcoming their little bundle of joy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduced their son to the world by sharing his rare glimpses and announcing his name.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, January 7, the couple penned, “Our ray of light. Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in India’s Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.