Nicole Kidman drops subtle message on first Valentine's Day after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is marking her first Valentine's Day after Keith Urban divorce.

The Holland actress has seemingly sent out a powerful message in her special Valentine's Day post.

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday night, February 13th, Nicole shared a breathtaking photo of her sitting on a bed in a white and pink striped shirt.

Nicole radiated calm and peace, striking a sultry pose with her head slightly tilted downward and eyes closed.

"Happy Galentines" wrote the actress in the caption, punctuated with a pink heart emoji.

Nicole Kidman is single since finalising divorce with her ex-husband Keith Urban in January.

The former couple - who share two daughters Sundy Rose and Faith Margaret announced their separation in September last year citing "irreconcilable differences".

