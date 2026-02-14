BTS reassure ARMY about future, hint at bold new musical direction

BTS have reassured ARMY that they’re not going anywhere, even as they gear up for a bold new musical chapter.
While conversing with GQ Magazine, BTS member Suga dropped the major hint what fans can expect from their new album, saying, "It's going to be quite different from the BTS albums and sounds that you've been listening to. You're going to see a more mature side of BTS this time around."
Sharing about bands future, Suga disclosed that disbanding is not on the table, saying, "If we can keep this going, then maybe we can be dancing in our 60s.”
He mentioned. "As long as we're willing—I think maybe into our 50s, into our 60s—we can always be together as a band."
Doubling down on just how much the group means to them, V shares, "We all treasure BTS more than we treasure each one of us separately. We debuted as a group, so I think that's the core identity that we have."
Jamin also added about the ARMY, "Whatever we say reverberates and it means a lot to the ARMY and we want to make sure that it makes a positive impact."
BTS is set to release their new album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026, via Big Hit Music, marking their full-group comeback after nearly four years.
Notably, the album, featuring 14 songs, is expected to be part of a 2026 world tour that officially begins in April.