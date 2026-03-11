News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn

Rihanna Beverly Hills mansion was hit by 10 gunfire on March 8

  • By Salima Bhutto
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident: Suspect faces shocking charges
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident: Suspect faces shocking charges

Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident took an unexpected turn after the suspect was charged with the crime she committed.

It’s worth mentioning here that the woman named Ivanna Ortiz shot 10 gunfire at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion on March 8, when the popstar was present in her home along with her family.

The Florida based woman fled the scene but was shortly arrested in Sherman Oaks.

Now, as per PEOPLE, on Tuesday, March 10, she was charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

She was also charged with three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

If convicted as charged, Ivanna Ortiz could face life in prison, meanwhile, her arraignment is scheduled for March 25, 2026.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the publication, it was "willful, deliberate and premeditated,” however, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman noted in a press release that thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence should not be tolerated in the community.

At the time of shooting, the 38-year-old singer was residing with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children.

Moreover, after the incident, the Diamonds hitmaker has tightened her security

A source, in this regard, told Page Six that the shooting incident has left Rihanna shaken, however, she is still thankful that everyone is safe.

Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
an hour ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
an hour ago