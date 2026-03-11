Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn

Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident took an unexpected turn after the suspect was charged with the crime she committed.
It’s worth mentioning here that the woman named Ivanna Ortiz shot 10 gunfire at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion on March 8, when the popstar was present in her home along with her family.
The Florida based woman fled the scene but was shortly arrested in Sherman Oaks.
Now, as per PEOPLE, on Tuesday, March 10, she was charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
She was also charged with three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
If convicted as charged, Ivanna Ortiz could face life in prison, meanwhile, her arraignment is scheduled for March 25, 2026.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by the publication, it was "willful, deliberate and premeditated,” however, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman noted in a press release that thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence should not be tolerated in the community.
At the time of shooting, the 38-year-old singer was residing with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children.
Moreover, after the incident, the Diamonds hitmaker has tightened her security
A source, in this regard, told Page Six that the shooting incident has left Rihanna shaken, however, she is still thankful that everyone is safe.