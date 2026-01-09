Faysal Quraishi reacts emotionally as hit drama ‘Case No 9’ airs last episode

Faysal Quraishi is “overwhelmed and grateful” for all the “love and appreciation” given to Case No 9.
After the hit drama serial aired its last episode on Har Pal Geo on Thursday, January 8, the 51-year-old Pakistani actor and host took to his official Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt message.
“Overwhelmed and truly grateful for the amazing public response to #CaseNo9,” he began.
The Fitoor star continued, “This love and appreciation mean everything to us. A huge thank you to @harpalgeotv @7thskyentertainment, @abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi @khanzada.s and @wajahathussain.syed for their vision, trust, and tireless efforts.”
“Deep respect and appreciation for the entire cast and crew who gave their hearts to this project. This success belongs to all of you and to the audience who believed in the story,” the actor concluded.
The last episode of Case No 9 shows Seher Moazzam (played by Saba Qamar) finally winning the sexual assault lawsuit against Kamran Haider (portrayed by Faysal Qureshi), after a long journey of pain and hardships.
Penned by Geo TV journalist Shahzeb Khanzada, the TV drama received heartfelt acclaim and praise from the audiences.
On Case No 9’s last episode on YouTube, one of the fans commented, “Saba qamar has nailed this character. She gave such an outstanding performance, for a moment I forgot that she’s acting. This drama and saba qamar deserves Oscar!”
“Hats off to such an amazing drama and script Shahzeb Khanzada has done a great job. We need more such drama to spread awareness and betterment of our law and nation,” praised a second.
Meanwhile, a third expressed, “This drama is a solid example of our society and we should raise our voice for these kinds of informative dramas instead of just Love, romantic stories and the writer Shahzab Khanzada should get a really good award for writing it.”
Case No. 9 stars Saba Qamar, Faysal Quraishi, Rushna Khan, Noor ul Hasan, Aamina Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, and Navin Waqar, in the ensemble cast.