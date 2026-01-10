Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break

King Charles' office has released an adorable video of Duchess Sophie as she returned to royal duties after winter break.
On Friday, January 9, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful reel featuring The Duchess of Edinburgh exuding radiance and elegance as visits The Lighthouse.
Sophie appeared in high spirits as she walked alongside her charity's volunteers in an all black outfit holding an umbrella.
"The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited @t.lighthouse in Woking, as they prepare for their upcoming relocation," read the caption.
It continued, "As Patron, HRH spent time with volunteers as they packed up the charity’s site, and was given a first look at The Lighthouse’s temporary home while their current space is redeveloped."
"Over a cup of tea, The Duchess spoke to staff and volunteers about exciting plans for the year ahead, and took the opportunity to thank them for the vital work they do for the local community," added the caption.
Soon after Sophie's video made it to Instagram, Royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions.
One user commented, "Amazing to see a video of The Duchess of Edinburgh resuming her 2026 engagements!"
Another noted, "A hard working lovely woman who allways share big smiles and laugh"
"More Duchess of Edinburgh videos please. We don’t see enough of her or The Duke!" demanded a third.
King Charles released Duchess Sophie's on the same day as Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with a thoughtful video message on healing.