Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break

Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's delightful video from first public appearance

  • By Riba Shaikh
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break

King Charles' office has released an adorable video of Duchess Sophie as she returned to royal duties after winter break.

On Friday, January 9, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful reel featuring The Duchess of Edinburgh exuding radiance and elegance as visits The Lighthouse.

Sophie appeared in high spirits as she walked alongside her charity's volunteers in an all black outfit holding an umbrella. 

"The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited @t.lighthouse in Woking, as they prepare for their upcoming relocation," read the caption.

It continued, "As Patron, HRH spent time with volunteers as they packed up the charity’s site, and was given a first look at The Lighthouse’s temporary home while their current space is redeveloped."

"Over a cup of tea, The Duchess spoke to staff and volunteers about exciting plans for the year ahead, and took the opportunity to thank them for the vital work they do for the local community," added the caption.

Soon after Sophie's video made it to Instagram, Royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

One user commented, "One user commented, “Amazing to see a video of The Duchess of Edinburgh resuming her 2026 engagements!"

Another noted, "A hard working lovely woman who allways share big smiles and laugh"

"More Duchess of Edinburgh videos please. We don’t see enough of her or The Duke!" demanded a third.

King Charles released Duchess Sophie's on the same day as Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with a thoughtful video message on healing. 

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break
Buckingham Palace issues Queen Camilla's statement to support 'urgent' cause
Buckingham Palace issues Queen Camilla's statement to support 'urgent' cause
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision

Popular News

‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern caught red handed in prostitution scandal

‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern caught red handed in prostitution scandal
3 hours ago
ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate

ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate

4 hours ago
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?

What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
12 hours ago