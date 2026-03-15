News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos

King Charles' office is marking Mother's Day with an emotional ode to late royals

  • By Hania Jamil
Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos
Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos

King Charles shared a heartwarming and emotional message to mark Mothering Sunday, hailing key royal figures.

On March 15, the official Instagram account shared a carousel of throwback photographs, featuring the maternal figures in the British Royal Family.

The caption of the post read, "Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday."


The first click featured the late Queen Elizabeth II with her mother; he next saw little Charles and Anne posing with their mum on a garden bench.

The last, and only coloured snap, showed beaming Queen Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand, who passed away in 1994, at age 72. Her death was caused by osteoporosis.

Fans in the comment section also reflected the emotional sentiments of the post, as one comment read, "Sending thoughts to all today missing their Mum's."

"I like that the King and Queen posted photos of their deceased mother every year. Happy Mothering Sunday," another fan penned.

King Charles lost his mother in September 2022. She passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

How Kate Middleton helps boost Royal Family's image amid troubling times
How Kate Middleton helps boost Royal Family's image amid troubling times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book
Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims
Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims
Andrew's explosive bathrobe photo with Epstein released as King Charles eyes succession removal
Andrew's explosive bathrobe photo with Epstein released as King Charles eyes succession removal
Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message
Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message
Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients
King Charles receives emotional three-word message from key figure after heckling
King Charles receives emotional three-word message from key figure after heckling
Palace highlights King Charles' game-changing initiative despite abdication calls
Palace highlights King Charles' game-changing initiative despite abdication calls

Popular News

Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills

Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills
an hour ago
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’

Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
2 hours ago
Iran vows to ‘kill’ Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel debunks assassination rumours

Iran vows to ‘kill’ Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel debunks assassination rumours
2 hours ago