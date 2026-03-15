Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos

King Charles shared a heartwarming and emotional message to mark Mothering Sunday, hailing key royal figures.
On March 15, the official Instagram account shared a carousel of throwback photographs, featuring the maternal figures in the British Royal Family.
The caption of the post read, "Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday."
The first click featured the late Queen Elizabeth II with her mother; he next saw little Charles and Anne posing with their mum on a garden bench.
The last, and only coloured snap, showed beaming Queen Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand, who passed away in 1994, at age 72. Her death was caused by osteoporosis.
Fans in the comment section also reflected the emotional sentiments of the post, as one comment read, "Sending thoughts to all today missing their Mum's."
"I like that the King and Queen posted photos of their deceased mother every year. Happy Mothering Sunday," another fan penned.
King Charles lost his mother in September 2022. She passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.