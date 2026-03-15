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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Prince William remembers Princess Diana with emotional Mother's Day tribute

The Prince of Wales has shared an emotional message for his mother, Princess Diana, on Mothering Sunday

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince William remembers Princess Diana with emotional Mothers Day tribute
Prince William remembers Princess Diana with emotional Mother's Day tribute 

Prince William has paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, on Mother's Day, with an adorable snap.

On March 15, Mothering Sunday, William posted a sweet photo, featuring himself and his late mother in a flower field, on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The social media post was accompanied by the caption, reading, "Remembering my mother, today and every day."


"Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother's Day. W," penned William.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post, praising the prince, while also remembering the late princess, who passed away on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, following a high-speed car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.

One user wrote, "A gorgeous picture. She'd be so proud of William and his beautiful family!"

"Diana must be very proud of the man you became, she takes care of her Wombat from above," another fan added.

A third fan noted, "Diana would be so proud of her 'soulmate', as she called William! Wishing a very peaceful day to the best Future King the Britain could have."

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