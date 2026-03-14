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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex break silence on the scathing 'conspiracies' in new royal book

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on deranged conspiracy in new royal book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally issued a scathing response to the explosive claims made in a new royal book.

Recently, The Times published the bombshell excerpts from former BBC journalist Tom Bower's upcoming explosive royal book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, in which the author made some scathing claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In his latest released, Bower claimed that Queen Camilla, during a private conversation with one of her friends, accused the Suits star of "brainwashing" the Harry.

The publication also alleges that Meghan and Harry's relationship had left Prince William and Princess Kate extremely concerned as they thought the the Duke of Sussex was under the influence of the As Ever founder during their dating period.

Breaking silence on the claims, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have released an explosive statement through their representative, slamming the "deranged conspiracy" in the book.

 “Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself," said the couple's spokesperson.

They continued, “[Bower] has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

In the book, Tom Bower also criticized Harry's Invictus Games, writing that the game, supposed to bring attention to the retired and injured military veterans, have turned into "The Harry and Meghan Show."

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