News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Prince Leka ties knot with Blerta Celibashi in intimate ceremony: Photos

Albania's Crown Prince Leka gets married for the second time, announces wedding with Blerta Celibashi

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Leka ties knot with Blerta Celibashi in intimate ceremony: Photos
Prince Leka ties knot with Blerta Celibashi in intimate ceremony: Photos

Crown Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi have united in a wedlock!

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, March 15, the Crown Prince of Albania shared a four-slide post, featuring his wedding photos and official royal circular as he announced tying the knot Blerta Celibashi.

For his big day, Leka donned a white shirt and grey pants, which he paired with a black coat and light pink tie.

His wife, Blerta, looked gorgeous in a striking two-piece cream-colored ensemble featuring a blazer and a fitted skirt.

To accessorize the look, Prince Leka's wife wore a decorative headpiece with small veil and held a bouquet of white flowers.

The official press release from the Royal Family read, "The Royal Court has the distinct pleasure of announcing the marriage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Leka of the Albanians to Miss Blerta Celibashi."

"The marriage was celebrated in a private ceremony, preserving its intimate and solemn character," they shared.

The royals went on to note that the official photograph released on the occasion was captured at the Château Apponyi in Slovakia.

"It was the historic residence associated with Her Majesty Queen Geraldine of the Albanians, born into the Hungarian noble family of Apponyi, whose legacy remains a cherished part of the Royal Family's history," the House of Zogu added.

The royal court also announced that following the marriage, Princess Blerta will bear the family name Zogu and the title Princess of the Albanians.

"The Royal Family shares this joyful news with the Albanian nation and with friends around the world. Issued by the Albanian Royal Court, Tirana.15 March 2026," the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this marks Prince Leka's second marriage.

Previously, the Albanian royal was married to Elia Zaharia, with whom he tied the knot in 2016 and finalized his divorce in 2024.

The former couple shares a daughter, Princess Geraldine.

Meghan Markle plans bold business move before Australian trip with Harry
Meghan Markle plans bold business move before Australian trip with Harry
King Charles forced to issue apology after Andrew's bathrobe photo with Epstein emerges
King Charles forced to issue apology after Andrew's bathrobe photo with Epstein emerges
Prince William remembers Princess Diana with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Prince William remembers Princess Diana with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos
Buckingham Palace releases Mothering Sunday tribute with rare photos
How Kate Middleton helps boost Royal Family's image amid troubling times
How Kate Middleton helps boost Royal Family's image amid troubling times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lash out on 'deranged conspiracy' in new royal book
Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims
Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims
Andrew's explosive bathrobe photo with Epstein released as King Charles eyes succession removal
Andrew's explosive bathrobe photo with Epstein released as King Charles eyes succession removal
Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message
Prince William marks Swimthon's 40th anniversary with heartfelt message
Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement

Popular News

Oprah Winfrey fires back after trolls mock her Paris Fashion Week runway walk

Oprah Winfrey fires back after trolls mock her Paris Fashion Week runway walk
2 hours ago
Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media

Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media
2 hours ago
Harry Styles joins Zoë Kravitz for 'SNL' party after silencing brewing drama

Harry Styles joins Zoë Kravitz for 'SNL' party after silencing brewing drama

5 hours ago