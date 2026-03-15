Prince Leka ties knot with Blerta Celibashi in intimate ceremony: Photos

Crown Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi have united in a wedlock!
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, March 15, the Crown Prince of Albania shared a four-slide post, featuring his wedding photos and official royal circular as he announced tying the knot Blerta Celibashi.
For his big day, Leka donned a white shirt and grey pants, which he paired with a black coat and light pink tie.
His wife, Blerta, looked gorgeous in a striking two-piece cream-colored ensemble featuring a blazer and a fitted skirt.
To accessorize the look, Prince Leka's wife wore a decorative headpiece with small veil and held a bouquet of white flowers.
The official press release from the Royal Family read, "The Royal Court has the distinct pleasure of announcing the marriage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Leka of the Albanians to Miss Blerta Celibashi."
"The marriage was celebrated in a private ceremony, preserving its intimate and solemn character," they shared.
The royals went on to note that the official photograph released on the occasion was captured at the Château Apponyi in Slovakia.
"It was the historic residence associated with Her Majesty Queen Geraldine of the Albanians, born into the Hungarian noble family of Apponyi, whose legacy remains a cherished part of the Royal Family's history," the House of Zogu added.
The royal court also announced that following the marriage, Princess Blerta will bear the family name Zogu and the title Princess of the Albanians.
"The Royal Family shares this joyful news with the Albanian nation and with friends around the world. Issued by the Albanian Royal Court, Tirana.15 March 2026," the statement concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that this marks Prince Leka's second marriage.
Previously, the Albanian royal was married to Elia Zaharia, with whom he tied the knot in 2016 and finalized his divorce in 2024.
The former couple shares a daughter, Princess Geraldine.