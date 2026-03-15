King Charles forced to issue apology after Andrew's bathrobe photo with Epstein emerges

Amid the ongoing royal chaos, King Charles's residence has issued a formal apology.
On Sunday, March 15, GB News reported that the British monarch's Sandringham Estate was forced to release an apology as it announced that several key services will be unavailable over the Easter period.
The royal residence - where Charles's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has now been relocated in the wake of his embarrassing scandals - shared that the estate's various facilities will be shut down on some specific dates.
The statement read, "March Temporary Closure Notice: The Sandringham Restaurant & Terrace will be closed from Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th March inclusive."
It added, "All facilities at the Visitor Centre (Restaurant, Terrace & Shop) will be closed on Tuesday, March 24. St Mary Magdalene Church will be closed on Thursday, 26th March."
Issuing an apology for inconvenience, the statement noted, "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
This apology from King Charles's Sandringham Estate comes after an eyebrow raising photo of the former Prince Andrew emerged online, showing him with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former Labour Party politician Lord Peter Mandelson.
The image - believed to be one the the first photos of the trio - was captured sometime between 1999 and 2000, according to ITV and shows Andrew and Mandelson wearing bathrobes, while Epstein was dressed in a casual shirt and pants.