Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony

The reality TV show Tamasha season 1 winner Umar Aalam is set to tie the knot soon.
On January 9, 2026, Pakistani television producer Shazia Wajahat shared cheerful glimpses from an intimate gathering of Umar’s dholki via her Instagram Stories, confirming the actor is marrying soon with fiancée Fizza.
Shazia captioned, "Umer weds Fizza very soon."
In the first photo shared on the Story, Umar was seen posing with his fellow industry artists, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Wajahat Hussain, and his fiancée.
Other attendees, including Mohib Mirza, Momal Sheikh, and more people enjoyed the jamming session, held at Shazia Wajahat’s place.
In December 2024, Umer Aalam proposed the love of his love in a flight with meticulous planning and a unique way, taking romance to new heights.
With the help of Fly Jinnah’s dedicated crew, The Raqs-e-Bismil artist surprised his partner onboard, creating a magical moment that captivated everyone present.
For those unaware, Umer started his acting journey in 2012 from theatres, and transitioned to drama industry, appearing in several hit plays, including Raqs-e-Bismil, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Diyar-e-Yaar, and Mohabbat Reza Reza.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to his wedding, as the festivities have just begun.