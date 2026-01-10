Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony

'Tamasha' season 1 winner is set to marry his fiancée, Fizza, following more than a year of engagement

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony
Umer Aalam’s wedding festivities kick off with intimate dholki ceremony

The reality TV show Tamasha season 1 winner Umar Aalam is set to tie the knot soon.

On January 9, 2026, Pakistani television producer Shazia Wajahat shared cheerful glimpses from an intimate gathering of Umar’s dholki via her Instagram Stories, confirming the actor is marrying soon with fiancée Fizza.

Shazia captioned, "Umer weds Fizza very soon."




In the first photo shared on the Story, Umar was seen posing with his fellow industry artists, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Wajahat Hussain, and his fiancée.

Other attendees, including Mohib Mirza, Momal Sheikh, and more people enjoyed the jamming session, held at Shazia Wajahat’s place.

In December 2024, Umer Aalam proposed the love of his love in a flight with meticulous planning and a unique way, taking romance to new heights.

With the help of Fly Jinnah’s dedicated crew, The Raqs-e-Bismil artist surprised his partner onboard, creating a magical moment that captivated everyone present.

For those unaware, Umer started his acting journey in 2012 from theatres, and transitioned to drama industry, appearing in several hit plays, including Raqs-e-Bismil, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Diyar-e-Yaar, and Mohabbat Reza Reza.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to his wedding, as the festivities have just begun.

Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Fawad Khan traditionally marks 21 years of marriage with wife Sadaf Khan
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Rani Mukerji’s Shivani to return sooner as ‘Mardaani 3’ release date preponed
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Bobby Deol's on-set irritation during 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' filming revealed
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
Gohar Rasheed credits Saba Qamar for his inspector Shafiq role in ‘Case No 9’
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence
‘Awarapan 2’ postponed due to ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence
Emraan Hashmi hits back as 'Dhurandhar' faces harsh criticism
Emraan Hashmi hits back as 'Dhurandhar' faces harsh criticism
Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba
Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday

Popular News

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

56 seconds ago
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

32 minutes ago
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California

TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
42 minutes ago