Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have recently tied the knot in an intimate close-knit signing ceremony today at the cricket presenter’s residence, followed by a get-together for their family and friends.
Following the ceremony, the newly-married couple appeared outside the groom’s house, distributing sweets to the paparazzi.
Smiling at the flashes, actress Kritika Kamra and popular host Gaurav Kapur looked elegant in simple attire, while posing as a couple for the first time.
The bride opted for a glamorous red-saree and complemented it with a beautiful silver jewelery to elevate her look.
Meanwhile, the groom kept it traditional , wearing a beige jacket over some white kurta pyjama, opting for a simple look rather than an out-there fit.
The stunning couple posed while looking into each other’s eyes and expressed gratitude to everyone for their wishes.
The star-studded ceremony was attended by some famous celebrities, including Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Pooja Gor, and Rhea Chakraborty, as well as cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan.
Notably, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are set to hold a grand celebration on Thursday, March 12, close peers and pals are likely to attend the event.