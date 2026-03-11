News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding

The stunning couple posed while looking into each other’s eyes and expressed gratitude to everyone for their wishes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have recently tied the knot in an intimate close-knit signing ceremony today at the cricket presenter’s residence, followed by a get-together for their family and friends.

Following the ceremony, the newly-married couple appeared outside the groom’s house, distributing sweets to the paparazzi.


Smiling at the flashes, actress Kritika Kamra and popular host Gaurav Kapur looked elegant in simple attire, while posing as a couple for the first time.

The bride opted for a glamorous red-saree and complemented it with a beautiful silver jewelery to elevate her look.

Meanwhile, the groom kept it traditional , wearing a beige jacket over some white kurta pyjama, opting for a simple look rather than an out-there fit.

The stunning couple posed while looking into each other’s eyes and expressed gratitude to everyone for their wishes.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by some famous celebrities, including Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Pooja Gor, and Rhea Chakraborty, as well as cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan.

Notably, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are set to hold a grand celebration on Thursday, March 12, close peers and pals are likely to attend the event. 

Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

45 minutes ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
3 hours ago