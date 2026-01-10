Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has sparked a frenzy with her thrilling update.
The Only Murders in the Building actress turned to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 10, to share an exciting news with fans, igniting a buzz among them.
In the post, the Sunset Blvd singer revealed that she is set to launch a brand-new product in her luxury cosmetic line, Rare Beauty.
“My secret to sun-kissed warmth… @rarebeauty’s new Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer!! I cannot wait for you all to try it and see just how easy (and quick!) it is,” she captioned.
Announcing the launch dates, the I Said I Love You First songstress wrote, “Launches with our new Angled Powder Brush January 14th on the @Sephora app and January 15th @sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMX, Sephora @Kohls, and RareBeauty.com”
Along with the caption, Gomez shared multiple photos of herself applying the bronzer and showcasing the product.
Fans’ reactions:
“you’re glowing as always rare beauty never misses,” commented a first.
A second fan expressed anticipation, writing, “my makeup bag is READY!! already obsessed and it’s not even out yet.”
“rare beauty, the icon that you ARE!! so excited,” added a third.
Meanwhile, a fourth penned, “OH, this looks SO good! can’t wait for the @rarebeauty glow.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco vacation:
Selena Gomez’s delightful announcement comes just over a week after she enjoyed a romantic vacation with her husband, Benny Blanco, glimpses of which she posted on her social media account.
The couple tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for more than two years.