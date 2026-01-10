'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event   

Nina Dobrev has begun her 2026 with a racy look at the recent star-studded event.
The actress, who garnered fans' attention with the popular 2008 television series, The Vampire Diaries, attended the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify on Thursday, January 8.
Dobrev opted for the stunning black off-the-shoulder gown with a unique bodice for the red-carpet occasion.
The top featured a sparkling neckline above a white bodice base covered in delicate black lace with ruching.
For the glam, the 37-year-old Canadian actress wore soft makeup, adding some sparkling drop earrings and a ring on one pointer finger.
According to media reports, the event took place at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week.
In addition to Dobrev, the event was packed with stars, including Quinta Brunson, Odessa A’zion, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jane Seymour, Chaka Khan and more.
This short ceremony is one of many this week leading up to the annual 83rd Golden Globe Awards show on Saturday.