Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash

Colombian singer Yeison Jiminez dies at age 34 in a horrifying plane crash

  • By Sidra Khan
Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash
Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash

Yeison Jiminez has left his loved ones and fans mourning.

In a heartbreaking update on Saturday, January 11, it was reported that the famous Colombian pop music star died at the age of 34 in a tragic plane crash near Paipa, in the state of Boyacá in Colombia.

According to the Office of Air Traffic Accidents Colombia, a plane with registration N325FA was crashed, resulting in the death of six people, including Jiminez and his manager, Jefferson Osorio; Jiménez’s press office told Billboard Español.

In an official statement released by the office, it was noted, “The aircraft, which was carrying a total of six occupants, consisting of the pilot, the co-pilot, and four passengers, had filed a flight plan destined for Medellín. The Search and Rescue Coordination Center (SAR) of Aerocivil, Bogotá, reported the activation of the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) in the area of the incident.”

“Currently, SAR Bogotá is in direct communication with the National Police, whose personnel are already at the crash site. Simultaneously, they are actively coordinating with the SEI team from Paipa and local emergency agencies to address the situation and carry out the necessary operations,” it continued.

The office concluded the message, adding, “The Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation has activated the investigation protocol. Furthermore, AEROCIVIL will provide updates as confirmed information becomes available from the relevant authorities.”

About Yeison Jiminez:

Born on July 26, 1991, Yeison Orlando Jiménez Galeano was a Colombian singer-songwriter and composer of música popular.

He had composed a total of eight albums and had penned 70 songs in his lifetime, including Vete, Hasta La Madre, Ni Tengo Ni Necesito, and Aventurero.

Jennifer Lawrence under fire after revealing inhumane move
Jennifer Lawrence under fire after revealing inhumane move
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success
'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event
'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes

Popular News

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'
9 hours ago
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

10 hours ago
Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod

Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod
11 hours ago