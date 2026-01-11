Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash

Yeison Jiminez has left his loved ones and fans mourning.
In a heartbreaking update on Saturday, January 11, it was reported that the famous Colombian pop music star died at the age of 34 in a tragic plane crash near Paipa, in the state of Boyacá in Colombia.
According to the Office of Air Traffic Accidents Colombia, a plane with registration N325FA was crashed, resulting in the death of six people, including Jiminez and his manager, Jefferson Osorio; Jiménez’s press office told Billboard Español.
In an official statement released by the office, it was noted, “The aircraft, which was carrying a total of six occupants, consisting of the pilot, the co-pilot, and four passengers, had filed a flight plan destined for Medellín. The Search and Rescue Coordination Center (SAR) of Aerocivil, Bogotá, reported the activation of the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) in the area of the incident.”
“Currently, SAR Bogotá is in direct communication with the National Police, whose personnel are already at the crash site. Simultaneously, they are actively coordinating with the SEI team from Paipa and local emergency agencies to address the situation and carry out the necessary operations,” it continued.
The office concluded the message, adding, “The Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation has activated the investigation protocol. Furthermore, AEROCIVIL will provide updates as confirmed information becomes available from the relevant authorities.”
About Yeison Jiminez:
Born on July 26, 1991, Yeison Orlando Jiménez Galeano was a Colombian singer-songwriter and composer of música popular.
He had composed a total of eight albums and had penned 70 songs in his lifetime, including Vete, Hasta La Madre, Ni Tengo Ni Necesito, and Aventurero.