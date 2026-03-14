Britney Spears' finances in jeopardy after shocking DUI arrest controversy  

Britney Spears is seemingly on the verge of losing her finances amidst her shocking DUI arrest drama.
The Toxic hitmaker, who has been making headlines after her controversial arrest earlier this month, has raised concerns about her close ones, as they have been stressing out about her financial position.
Closer magazine has reported recently that insiders claimed that Britney was spending a lot of money on making erratic dancing videos long before her arrest.
Her friends have raised concerns as she has no way of earning money through music, especially after she sold out her multi-million-dollar music catalogue.
"This money should be a safety net for Britney, but the fear is that she’ll squander it. She’s been spending obscene amounts since she closed this deal," the tipster noted.
The source additionally spilt the beans, noting, "She’s been blowing money non-stop. She’s going on one luxury trip after another, buying extravagant gifts for everyone in her life and loading up on jewellery, luxury cars and designer clothes. She’s even looking at buying a mega-yacht. It’s a total free-for-all."
For those unaware, Britney Spears sold out her independent music publisher Primary Wave for a rumoured $200 million in December last year.
Despite these ongoing rumours, the Gimme More crooner has yet to respond to these speculations.