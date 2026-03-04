News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka gets engaged to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis ahead of Indian Wells Masters

  • By Bushra Saleem
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis

World No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has revealed her engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.

The Belarusian champion shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message, “You & me, forever 3.3.26.”

Sabalenka and Frangulis began dating in 2024 after meeting through a business connection. They were first seen together publicly in April of that year.

Since then, Frangulis has often been present at her matches, supporting her career and personal journey.

Who is Georgios Frangulis

Georgios Frangulis is a Brazilian businessman and the founder of Oakberry, a global food chain specializing in açaí bowls. At 37, he has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur, expanding Oakberry into multiple international markets. His relationship with Sabalenka has drawn attention both in the sports and business worlds.

The engagement marks a new chapter for Sabalenka, who continues to dominate the tennis circuit while preparing for her future with Frangulis. Their journey from a business meeting in 2024 to an engagement in 2026 highlights a bond that has grown alongside her career achievements.

Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Charles Leclerc teases wedding ‘part two’ with loved ones after intimate ceremony
Charles Leclerc teases wedding ‘part two’ with loved ones after intimate ceremony
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions
Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
Stephen Curry new injury update sparks NBA fans’ reaction: ‘Warriors are cooked’
Stephen Curry new injury update sparks NBA fans’ reaction: ‘Warriors are cooked’
David Beckham surpassed by Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat
David Beckham surpassed by Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat
Colorado mourns 'one of favorites' QB Dominiq Ponder's tragic death
Colorado mourns 'one of favorites' QB Dominiq Ponder's tragic death
Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

Popular News

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

2 minutes ago
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer

Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
12 hours ago