Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis

World No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has revealed her engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.
The Belarusian champion shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message, “You & me, forever 3.3.26.”
Sabalenka and Frangulis began dating in 2024 after meeting through a business connection. They were first seen together publicly in April of that year.
Since then, Frangulis has often been present at her matches, supporting her career and personal journey.
Who is Georgios Frangulis
Georgios Frangulis is a Brazilian businessman and the founder of Oakberry, a global food chain specializing in açaí bowls. At 37, he has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur, expanding Oakberry into multiple international markets. His relationship with Sabalenka has drawn attention both in the sports and business worlds.
The engagement marks a new chapter for Sabalenka, who continues to dominate the tennis circuit while preparing for her future with Frangulis. Their journey from a business meeting in 2024 to an engagement in 2026 highlights a bond that has grown alongside her career achievements.