Liam Neeson's son shares health update after major heart surgery

Daniel Neeson, the son of Liam Neeson and the late Natasha Richardson, has opened up about undergoing surgery for a rare congenital heart defect.
On Tuesday, March 3, Daniel turned to his Instagram account to address his surgery for a Bicuspid Aortic Valve (BAV), which is a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of three.
Posting a carousel of clicks from his hospital visit, featuring his fiancée Natalie Ackerman, Daniel penned, "About 2% of the human population has it, and most people don't even know. It can stay dormant for years before it begins causing valve failure or enlargement of the aorta."
He shared that his heart had been monitored for most of his life, and while some people get operated on later in life, "I drew the early-bird straw".
The 29-year-old continued, "Nothing is more empowering than understanding your health, staying on top of your game, and planning ahead. Health is about being proactive, not reactive."
He concluded the lengthy statement with an advice, adding, "The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding. Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body. Everyone should have their hearts checked by a cardiologist, even if they don't have any known defects.
For the unversed, Daniel Neeson and Natalie Ackerman got engaged in September 2025 after eight years of dating.